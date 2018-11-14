Western football accepts invitation to bowl game

ST. JOSEPH – Griffon Football returns to the postseason for the first time since 2012. Agent Barry Live United Bowl officials announce, Western faces Southern Arkansas in the bowl game on Dec. 1 in Texarkana, Arkansas.
"Missouri Western State University Football is ecstatic about our opportunity to play in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl," head coach Matt Williamson said in a media release by Western. "To be able to suit up one more time with these incredible men is a privilege beyond belief. Thank you, Allen Brown and the bowl committee for this opportunity. The Griffons will be ready to go!! We talk about change as a team all the time, this opportunity is a program changer. "
Williamson, in his second season as head coach, led Western to its first winning season (6-5) since 2015. The last time Western made a bowl game was in 2009. The Griffons defeated Augustana 35-21 in the Mineral Water Bowl.
Kickoff set for noon on Dec. 1 at Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Muleriders of Southern Arkansas finished third in the Great American Conference with an 8-3 record.
