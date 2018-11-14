Clear

Western football accepts invitation to bowl game

Griffon Football returns to the postseason for the first time since 2012. Agent Barry Live United Bowl officials announce, Western faces Southern Arkansas in the bowl game on Dec. 1 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

"Missouri Western State University Football is ecstatic about our opportunity to play in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl," head coach Matt Williamson said in a media release by Western. "To be able to suit up one more time with these incredible men is a privilege beyond belief. Thank you, Allen Brown and the bowl committee for this opportunity. The Griffons will be ready to go!! We talk about change as a team all the time, this opportunity is a program changer. "

Williamson, in his second season as head coach, led Western to its first winning season (6-5) since 2015. The last time Western made a bowl game was in 2009. The Griffons defeated Augustana 35-21 in the Mineral Water Bowl. 

Kickoff set for noon on Dec. 1 at Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Muleriders of Southern Arkansas finished third in the Great American Conference with an 8-3 record. 

