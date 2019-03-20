Western hosts annual football Pro Day

ST. JOSEPH — Football athletes from around the state of Missouri gathered at the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts.

In all, 22 different NFL teams were represented at the Pro Day. Of all the participating athletes, eight were from Missouri Western and seven from Northwest Missouri.

At the Pro Day, players ran through skill-specific drills infront of the scouts to help evaluate tangible talents. Among the drills were 225 lbs. bench press, 40-yard dash, shuttle and position specific drills. Comparable to the ones seen at the NFL combine.

After being evaluated, the players will await calls and potential invites to spring and summer camps to see if they can earn a spot in training camp.