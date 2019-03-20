Clear

Western hosts annual football Pro Day

Football athletes from around the state of Missouri gathered at the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:28 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — Football athletes from around the state of Missouri gathered at the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts. 

In all, 22 different NFL teams were represented at the Pro Day. Of all the participating athletes, eight were from Missouri Western and seven from Northwest Missouri.

At the Pro Day, players ran through skill-specific drills infront of the scouts to help evaluate tangible talents. Among the drills were 225 lbs. bench press, 40-yard dash, shuttle and position specific drills. Comparable to the ones seen at the NFL combine. 

After being evaluated, the players will await calls and potential invites to spring and summer camps to see if they can earn a spot in training camp.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be on Saturday. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies by Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events