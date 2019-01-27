Western men get much needed win on the road against UNK

KEARNEY, Ne. - Missouri Western men's basketball stops losing slide with win over Nebraska Kearney 83-79.

Lavon Hightower for the Griffons was solid for the Griffons in the first half, making all four of his shot attempts with three triples to lead the Griffons with 14 points.

UNK's Kanon Koster led all players in scoring, finishing with 31 points.

The Griffons went on a 20-9 run to take a nine-point lead with just three minutes to play. After a Western free throw attempt the Lopers snatched the offensive rebound before passing it out to Koster who made the three pointer to bring the Lopers within one point with 13 seconds remaining.

UNK would have one final attempt to score but Western would come up with the rebound to win the game. The Griffons finished with just five turnovers, their best mark this season.

Missouri Western returns to the MWSU Fieldhouse to host Missouri Southern (16-4, 7-3 MIAA) on Jan. 31.