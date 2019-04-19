Western softball winning at the right time

(ST. JOSEPH) — Missouri Western softball finds itself in a pretty good spot with the weekend off and only two more double-headers left in the regular season. The Griffons are on a 12-game win streak, all alone in second place of the MIAA standings and sixth of the NCAA DII Central Region rankings.

"It gives us a lot of confidence because going into the conference tournament, I feel like we just beat all of these teams, why couldn't we beat them in the conference tournament," Western junior Kenzie Hilzer said.

Before the win-streak, Western softball was 18-14 and still trying to find a rhythm with a bit of a younger roster. During the fall, head coach for the Griffons, Jen Bagley Trotter saw the potential of the team and is finally seeing it now.

"For them to have worked out of it and kind of figured out their rhythm and to be able to finish strong like this, that's really everything," Trotter said.

Western softball returns to action April 26 and 27 at home against Washburn and Emporia State.