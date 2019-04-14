Western softball wins it's 12th consecutive game

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Griffon Softball (30-14, 17-5) stretched its win streak to 12 games with an offensive onslaught Saturday at Pittsburg State (21-24, 9-11).

The Griffons scored 12 unanswered runs over the final two innings of a game one 13-3 run-rule victory. In game two, the Griffs added nine more hits and two more doubles in a 7-2 win.

Missouri Western's current win streak that includes six consecutive MIAA doubleheader sweeps is the longest since the 2015 team won 16 in a row.

GAME 1

Missouri Western 13, Pittsburg State 3 (6 innings)

Down 3-1 after four innings, MWSU scored seven in the fifth and five more in the sixth to win by run-rule

The seven-run fifth featured six Griffon hits, two for Morgan Frost

MWSU added to its MIAA-leading home run total with a first inning solo shot by Gabi Carter and a three-run shot by Emma Hoffart that got the scoring started in the fifth, the 33rd and 34th home runs of the season for the team

Six Griffs had at least two hits, including three by Frost and Carter

Sydni Hawkins' two-hit game pushed her hitting streak to 14 games

Kaili Hinds held Pitt State to three hits and picked up her 14th win of the season

GAME 2

Missouri Western 7, Pittsburg State 2

The Griffons had nine hits and took advantage of Pitt State miscues

MWSU scored two in the first, one on a passed ball and another on an error

Frost made it 4-0 Griffs with a two-run double in the second

Taylor Hoelscher drove in two with a single in the third

An Pittsburg State error in the fourth allowed Brea Blanton to score MWSU's seventh run

Frost had two more hits and drove in two. Another double gave her 19 on the season, second most in the MIAA

Blanton was 2-for-3 with three runs scored

Hawkins made it 14 straight games with a base hit, going 1-for-3

Kenzie Hilzer went the distance and improved to 6-7 on the year, her fourth-straight appearance with either a win or save

UP NEXT

The Griffons get next week off before hosting two MIAA series to end the regular season

Washburn and Emporia State visit the Spring Sports Complex on April 26th and 27th, respectively