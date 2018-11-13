Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Western women drop first contest on the year

Western Women's Basketball lost its first game on the year at Truman State, 84-67 Tuesday. It was the third-straight road game for the Griffons before they return to St. Joseph for their home opener on Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 11:30 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Western Women's Basketball lost its first game on the year at Truman State, 84-67 Tuesday. It was the third-straight road game for the Griffons before they return to St. Joseph for their home opener on Saturday.

Katrina Roenfeldt finished with a career-high 20 points on 64 percent shooting. Her five three-pointers are also a career high.

The Griffs play Regis in the team's home opener on Saturday, Nov. 17.


