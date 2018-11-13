HIGHLIGHTS: Western women drop first contest on the year

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Western Women's Basketball lost its first game on the year at Truman State, 84-67 Tuesday. It was the third-straight road game for the Griffons before they return to St. Joseph for their home opener on Saturday.
Katrina Roenfeldt finished with a career-high 20 points on 64 percent shooting. Her five three-pointers are also a career high.
The Griffs play Regis in the team's home opener on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Related Content
- Missouri Western Women's Basketball to host coaching clinic Sunday
- Western falls to No. 5 Northwest Thursday
- Western Volleyball falls to Northwest Tuesday night
- Western Football's next step toward the future
- Former PC Pirate making impact in 1st year at Missouri Western
- Missouri Western knocks off #5 Fort Hays State
- Benton, Lafayette football game moved to Saturday at Missouri Western
- Western Volleyball falls on road to Truman State
- Western volleyball sweeps FHSU ending three game skid
Scroll for more content...