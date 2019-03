ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon Women's Basketball will open play in the MIAA Championships on Wednesday, March 6 against Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons are the No. 9 seed and Nebraska-Kearney is the No. 8 seed.

The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. in historic Municipal Auditorium. It will be the second consecutive year the two teams meet in the opening round of the MIAA's postseason tournament.