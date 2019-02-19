Clear
Whit Merrifield steps into leadership role in Royals clubhouse

Royals first day of full team practice, Merrifield in new leadership role.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 2:25 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Monday, the Kansas City Royals had their first all squad practice of the spring training season.

One player that has become one of the main faces of the franchise is second baseman Whit Merrifield. Merrifield lead the MLB in hits and stolen bases in 2018 and just signed a four-year 16-million-dollar contract on January 28.

Merrifield made his major league debut in 2016 and has gradually been one of the best players for the Royals and is now looked at as one of the leaders within the clubhouse.

"I embrace it, it's still Gordo and Salvy's team, I understand that, but I think a couple more guys will come up to me now than in years past and I'm ready for that." Merrifield said.

Merrifield and the Royals will play the Texas Rangers February 23 for their first game of spring training.

Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
