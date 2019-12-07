Clear

Whitaker and lady Griffs post first conference win

The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team (6-2, 1-1 MIAA) got a 66-47 win over Lincoln (1-8, 0-2 MIAA) Saturday.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

The win brings head coach Candi Whitaker's first MIAA victory at the helm as well as the first conference victory for the season.

MWSU will have some time off before they host Peru State on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

Sunday will start to warm back up into the middle 50s and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
