Whitaker and lady Griffs post first conference win

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Western Women's Basketball team (6-2, 1-1 MIAA) got a 66-47 win over Lincoln (1-8, 0-2 MIAA) Saturday.
The win brings head coach Candi Whitaker's first MIAA victory at the helm as well as the first conference victory for the season.
MWSU will have some time off before they host Peru State on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. in the MWSU Fieldhouse.
