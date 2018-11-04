Wicks debut opens with close loss to Tarleton State 78-76

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Sundance Wicks era opened on Saturday with a nail bitter of game just coming up short of winning his first game as the Western head basketball coach 78-76 to Tarleton State at the buzzer.

The Griffons are playing in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in a pool of top teams like Northwest Missouri state who won the national championship in 2017, and Ferris State who won it in 2018.

There has been lots of build up for the basketball season to get started as coach Wicks has energy that fills up a room and is highly known for his "bring your own juice" saying.

The Griffons are coming off a 6-21 season and are moving in a direction of strong defense and high pace style of basketball.

Senior Lavon Hightown lead Western with 26 points, followed by Tyus Millhollin with 15. The Griffons shot 30 percent in the first half and shot much better at 42 percent in the second.

Western had the lead over TSU with 3:14 to go in the game 72-69, but lost the lead in the final minute at 78-76 and had one last chance at the very end to get the win before time expired.

The Griffons look like a more improved team and will have another chance to get a win as their next game is against Fairmont State with tip-off at 3:15.