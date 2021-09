(DEKALB, Mo) King city coming off a Week 1 win, traveling to DeKalb to take on the Tigers.

The Wildkats offense and defense were on the same page tonight, as they win 72 to 6.

King City (2-0) will host rival Stanberry (2-0) in Week 3, and DeKalb (0-2) will take on Southwest Livingston (0-2).