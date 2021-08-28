Clear
Wildkats start the season with a win

The King City Wildkats hosted the North Andrew Cardinals in Week 1 of the Regular Season. First drive for both teams had big scoring plays. North Andrew's Hayden Ecker scored on a 77-yard touchdown, and King City's Parker Muff answering with a 63-yard touchdown of his own.

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 12:29 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(KING CITY, Mo) The King City Wildkats hosted the North Andrew Cardinals in Week 1 of the Regular Season.

First drive for both teams had big scoring plays. North Andrew's Hayden Ecker scored on a 77-yard touchdown, and then King City's Parker Muff answered with a 63-yard touchdown of his own.

Muff finished the game with 3 total touchdowns and led the Wildkats to a big win over North Andrew 62-26.

King City (1-0) will travel and take on Dekalb (0-1) in Week 2, and North Andrew (0-1) will host Bishop LeBlond (1-0).

Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
