Wildkats start the season with a win

(KING CITY, Mo) The King City Wildkats hosted the North Andrew Cardinals in Week 1 of the Regular Season.

First drive for both teams had big scoring plays. North Andrew's Hayden Ecker scored on a 77-yard touchdown, and then King City's Parker Muff answered with a 63-yard touchdown of his own.

Muff finished the game with 3 total touchdowns and led the Wildkats to a big win over North Andrew 62-26.

King City (1-0) will travel and take on Dekalb (0-1) in Week 2, and North Andrew (0-1) will host Bishop LeBlond (1-0).