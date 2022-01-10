Willis signs with Spartans

(MAYSVILLE, Mo) Ashton WIllis, A senior at Maysville High School officially signed with Southwestern Community College to continue her softball career at the next level.

Willis has been a big part of the Wolverines softball program the last 4 years, helping the team go to state 3 times, and winning state 2 out of those 3. With the last championship coming this past season.

Playing Softball at the next level is something she says she has always wanted to do.

"I just felt like home was small it was close to home you know the program was really nice and I was just so excited to meet the girls in the coach and they just really took me in," said Willis. "Ever since I was little and starting T ball I knew that this was softball is gonna be a big part of my life. And, you know, my dad and I worked so hard and going through travel balls in these games and doing so well in high school ball has really prepared me for this and I'm just so excited to start these next two years at Southwestern."

And Maysville Head Coach, Ashley Mazurkewycz says that Willis has been a great leader for their team.

"Her leadership abilities and just the way that she leads by example but also like she's encouraging and just ready to step up and get the job done and comes in clutch when in the right situation like i just i She'll will do a fantastic job at the next level and any coach would be blessed to have her," said Mazurkewycz