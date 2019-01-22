Winter weather changes high school basketball tournaments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With Tuesday's winter weather, several area high school basketball tournaments have been changed.
Here is the updated Cameron Invitational Tournament:
Wednesday (Boys)- First Round
(4) Smithville vs. (5) LeBlond- 4 p.m. Vet Gym
(2) Chillicothe vs. (7) Higginsville- 4 p.m. HS Gym
(1) Maryville vs. (8) Excelsior Springs- 5:15 p.m. Vet Gym
(3) Lawson vs. (6) Cameron- 5:15 HS Gym
Girls- Second Round
(2) Smithville vs. (3) Lawson- 6:30 p.m. HS Gym (Winner's Bracket)
(6) Cameron vs. (7) Excelsior Springs- 6:30 p.m. Vet (Consolation Bracket)
(1) Chillicothe vs. (4) Maryville- 7:45 p.m. HS Gym (Winner's Bracket)
(5) Higginsville vs. (8) LeBlond- 7:45 p.m. Vet Gym (Consolation Bracket)
Here is the updated North Platte Invitational:
Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round
(2) Plattsburg vs. (7) C. Academy- 4:30 p.m. (Girls)
(3) Plattsburg vs. (6) West Platte- 5:45 p.m. (Boys)
(4) North Platte vs. (5) Mound City- 7:00 p.m. (Girls)
(1) Mound City vs. (8) Northland Christian- 8:15 (Boys)
Here is the updated Hamilton Invitational:
Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round
(1) Trenton vs. (8) South Harrison- 4:30 p.m. (Girls)
(2) Lathrop vs. (7) South Harrison- 6:00 p.m. (Boys)
(3) Gallatin vs. (6) Lathrop- 7:30 p.m. (Girls)
(4) Gallatin vs. (5) Hamilton- 9:00 p.m. (Boys)
Here is the updated Northwest Missouri Tournament:
Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round
(4) North Nodaway vs. (5) Nodaway-Holt- 4:30 p.m. (Girls)
(4) Worth County vs. (5) North Nodaway- 6:00 p.m. (Boys)
(3) Worth County vs. (6) Rock Port- 7:30 p.m. (Girls)
(3) South Nodaway vs. (6) Rock Port- 9: 00 p.m. (Boys
Here is the updated King City Tournament:
Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round
(4) Dekalb vs. (5) Maysville- 4:30 p.m. Old Gym (Girls)
(2) South Holt vs. (7) Stewartsville- 4:30 New Gym (Girls)
(4) Dekalb vs. (5) Northeast Nodaway- 6:00 Old Gym (Boys)
(2) South Holt vs. (7) Stewartsville- 6:00 New Gym (Boys)
(1) Stanberry vs. (8) King City- 7:30 New Gym (Girls)
(3) Northeast Nodaway vs. (6) Albany- 7:30 Old Gym (Girls)
(1) Stanberry vs. (8) King City- 9:00 New Gym (Boys)
(3) Maysville vs. (6) Albany- 9:00 Old Gym (Boys
