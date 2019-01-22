Clear
Winter weather changes high school basketball tournaments

With Tuesday's winter weather, several area high school basketball tournaments have been changed.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Here is the updated Cameron Invitational Tournament: 

Wednesday (Boys)- First Round

(4) Smithville vs. (5) LeBlond- 4 p.m. Vet Gym

(2) Chillicothe vs. (7) Higginsville- 4 p.m. HS Gym

(1) Maryville vs. (8) Excelsior Springs- 5:15 p.m. Vet Gym

(3) Lawson vs. (6) Cameron- 5:15 HS Gym

Girls- Second Round

(2) Smithville vs. (3) Lawson- 6:30 p.m. HS Gym (Winner's Bracket)

(6) Cameron vs. (7) Excelsior Springs- 6:30 p.m. Vet (Consolation Bracket)

(1) Chillicothe vs. (4) Maryville- 7:45 p.m. HS Gym (Winner's Bracket)

(5) Higginsville vs. (8) LeBlond- 7:45 p.m. Vet Gym (Consolation Bracket)

Here is the updated North Platte Invitational: 

Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round

(2) Plattsburg vs. (7) C. Academy- 4:30 p.m. (Girls)

(3) Plattsburg vs. (6) West Platte- 5:45 p.m. (Boys)

(4) North Platte vs. (5) Mound City- 7:00 p.m. (Girls)

(1) Mound City vs. (8) Northland Christian- 8:15 (Boys)

Here is the updated Hamilton Invitational: 

Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round

(1) Trenton vs. (8) South Harrison- 4:30 p.m. (Girls)

(2) Lathrop vs. (7) South Harrison- 6:00 p.m. (Boys)

(3) Gallatin vs. (6) Lathrop- 7:30 p.m. (Girls)

(4) Gallatin vs. (5) Hamilton- 9:00 p.m. (Boys)

Here is the updated Northwest Missouri Tournament:

Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round

(4) North Nodaway vs. (5) Nodaway-Holt- 4:30 p.m. (Girls)

(4) Worth County vs. (5) North Nodaway- 6:00 p.m. (Boys)

(3) Worth County vs. (6) Rock Port- 7:30 p.m. (Girls)

(3) South Nodaway vs. (6) Rock Port- 9: 00 p.m. (Boys

Here is the updated King City Tournament: 

Wednesday (Boys & Girls)- First Round

(4) Dekalb vs. (5) Maysville- 4:30 p.m. Old Gym (Girls)

(2) South Holt vs. (7) Stewartsville- 4:30 New Gym (Girls)

(4) Dekalb vs. (5) Northeast Nodaway- 6:00 Old Gym (Boys)

(2) South Holt vs. (7) Stewartsville- 6:00 New Gym (Boys)

(1) Stanberry vs. (8) King City- 7:30 New Gym (Girls)

(3) Northeast Nodaway vs. (6) Albany- 7:30 Old Gym (Girls)

(1) Stanberry vs. (8) King City- 9:00 New Gym (Boys)

(3) Maysville vs. (6) Albany- 9:00 Old Gym (Boys

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
