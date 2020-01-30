Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

With Super Bowl win, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can be become next dominant combo

With a Super Bowl win on Sunday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes can become the next dominant quarterback/coach combo.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 8:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MIAMI)— With a Super Bowl win on Sunday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes can become the next dominant quarterback/coach combo.

If able to win, it's the next step in becoming the next Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. 

Reid said they still have a long ways to go.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories