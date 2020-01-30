With Super Bowl win, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can be become next dominant combo

(MIAMI)— With a Super Bowl win on Sunday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes can become the next dominant quarterback/coach combo.
If able to win, it's the next step in becoming the next Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
Reid said they still have a long ways to go.
