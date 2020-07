(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Without a St. Joseph Mustangs season this summer, manager Johnny Coy is giving back to the baseball and softball community.

Coy is providing lessons to about 15-20 ballplayers including three 9U baseball players from the St. Joe Sox.

Beckett Erdman, Miles Mace, and Kyber Turner all take lessons from Coy and said working with the baseball lifer has really helped their game.

Coy said he is open to helping out more ballplayers and taking on more lessons this summer.