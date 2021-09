(RUSHVILLE, Mo.) The Dekalb Tigers hosting the East Atchison Wolves.

Dekalb strikes first going up 6-0, but East Atchsion scores 54 unanswered points as they go on to win 54-6.

East Atchison (4-0) will travel to Rock Port (4-0) and Dekalb will travel to South Holt (2-2).