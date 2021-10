(FAIRFAX, Mo) The (#4) Stanberry Bulldogs traveled to Fairfax to take on the (#5) East Atchison Wolves.

This game went back and forth, with Stanberry going up early 14-0. But East Atchison able to come back and hold off the Bulldogs as they go on to win 48-42.

East Atchison (8-0) will travel to Platte Valley (6-2) to finish off the regular season, and Stanberry (5-2) will travel to Worth County (8-0).