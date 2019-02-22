Clear
Women's Basketball Falls at Southwest Baptist

The Missouri Western women's basketball team (12-13, 7-9) fell victim to a little revenge at Southwest Baptist (8-18, 4-12), Thursday night. After scoring 50 points in the second half last week against SBU in the MWSU Fieldhouse, MWSU was outscored 41-24 in the second half in round two of the series.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:09 AM
Posted By: Griffon Athletics

NOTABLES

Southwest Baptist scored 41 in each half, shooting 51 percent from the field on the night and 53 percent from three point range.

The 82 points for SBU were the most allowed by Missouri Western since an 84-67 loss at Truman State on Nov. 13.

Missouri Western led 22-21 after one quarter and trailed 41-38 at halftime.

SBU opened up a big lead by outscoring MWSU 20-7 in the third quarter.

The Griffons shot 42 percent from the field and shot better than 50 percent in the first and fourth quarters, but were held back by a 19 percent third quarter.

Katrina Roenfeldt was held to a season-low three points.

LEADERS

Melia Richardson scored a season-high 22 points, 14 in the first quarter. Richardson was 8-of-14 from the field and 6-of-7 at the free throw line.

KeShara Scott had a team-high five rebounds.

Simone Walker led the team with three assists.

Brittany Atkins scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western travels to Warrensburg for a re-match with No. 24 Central Missouri (19-5, 12-4).

The Jennies defeated Northwest Missouri 71-53 Thursday night.

