Women's Basketball finds depth at Mizzou

(COLUMBIA, Mo.)—Twelve Griffons saw playing time all of the 2017-18 Missouri Western Women's Basketball season. Twelve played in the exhibition opener of the 2018-19 season.

Missouri Western lost the game 70-48 to a Missouri team picked to finish fifth in the SEC behind the likes of 2018 national runner-up Mississippi State and 2018 Elite Eight participant South Carolina. The highlight of the box score wasn't the score, but the long list of Griffons who contributed to the first game of the season following one decimated by injuries.

Katrina Roenfeldt played 37 minutes and led all scorers with 16 points and tied for a team-high seven rebounds after missing the final 23 games of last season. Simone Walker played 19 minutes and scored five points with two rebounds after missing all of last season with an injury. Most of the Griffons' newcomers saw time Monday night. St. Joseph native Kylee Williams started and played 21 minutes.

Down 42-16 at halftime, Missouri Western outscored the Tigers by four in the second half, nearly doubling their field goal percentage from half to the next. Melia Richardson and Cera Ledbetter each added nine points for the Griffons. Walker's five were the most by any bench player.

The regular season begins in two weeks for the Griffons at the MIAA/NSIC Crossover in Hays, Kansas. Missouri Western plays Upper Iowa in Hays on Nov. 9 then Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 10.