Women's tennis earns 19th NCAA Tournament bid

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State University women's tennis team secured an at-large bid into the 2021 NCAA Division II Tournament in the Central Region.

The Bearcats (11-7 overall) will be paired up against No. 4-seeded Harding (15-2 overall) in the opening round set for 1 p.m., May 7, in Edmond, Oklahoma. The winner will advance to take on No. 1 seed Central Oklahoma in the region semifinal set for May 8 at 10 a.m. in Edmond.

This year's Bearcat women's tennis team is led by Vera Alenicheva and Julia Aliseda. Alenicheva has posted a record of 15-2 at No. 1 singles. Aliseda has gone 14-3 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Aliseda has a career mark of 46-13 in singles and 35-20 in doubles. Alenicheva and Aliseda have been paired together in doubles and the duo has produced 11 triumphs. Freshman Victoria Caster has tallied 12 singles wins, including an impressive 10-1 mark at No. 6 singles.

Since taking over as Bearcat head coach in 1984, Mark Rosewell has led Northwest tennis teams to 26 MIAA regular seasons championships (14 men, 12 women), 10 MIAA Tournament titles (nine men, one women) and 40 NCAA Tournament appearances (21 men, 19 women) in his tenure.

Rosewell has gone 580-283 in women's tennis at Northwest. Overall, Rosewell has tallied 1,160 total dual wins as a men's/women's head coach. Rosewell has 1,138 coaching victories in 37 seasons at Northwest. Rosewell recorded 22 wins at the University of Central Missouri to begin his coaching career.

Northwest's last NCAA Tournament appearance resulted in a trip to the national quarterfinals in 2019. The Northwest women have advanced five times past the regional round.

"This is a tremendous reward for our women's team this season," Rosewell said. "Our roster consists of eight freshmen and one sophomore – think about that for a minute. I'm proud of the way they have performed so far this season and we are looking forward to competing in the Central Region."