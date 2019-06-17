Woodland wins 119th U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Gary Woodland holds off Brooks Koepka in the final round of the U.S. Open Sunday to claim his first major championship.
The Topeka Kansas native shot a 271 which is the lowest in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, beating Tiger Woods in 2000 by 1 stroke.
Woodland, (35) played basketball for one year at Washburn before taking a golf scholarship at Kansas. Woodland went to Shawnee Heights High School.
