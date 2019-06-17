Clear

Woodland wins 119th U.S. Open

Gary Woodland holds off Brooks Koepka in the final round of the U.S. Open Sunday to claim his first major championship.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 12:04 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Gary Woodland holds off Brooks Koepka in the final round of the U.S. Open Sunday to claim his first major championship.

The Topeka Kansas native shot a 271 which is the lowest in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, beating Tiger Woods in 2000 by 1 stroke. 

Woodland, (35) played basketball for one year at Washburn before taking a golf scholarship at Kansas. Woodland went to Shawnee Heights High School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
This evening, a few spotty storms are moving through the area. Expect these to fizzle out after sunset as temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, skies should stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events