(HIGHLAND, Kan.) Doniphan West sophomore Chloe Clevenger is a four-sport athlete. She competes in cross country, basketball, track, and baseball, but it's much deeper than just playing.

Clevenger has been playing sports since she was four-years-old. She won her first wrestling tournament and even ran a 9:04 mile as a four-year-old.

While Clevenger plays multiple sports, her goal is to play college basketball.