Worth County Football looks to State Championship

(WORTH COUNTY, Mo.) The Worth County Tigers have done what no other Missouri 8-Man football team has.

"I think they're gritty, they're very gritty," head coach Jon Adwell said.

After defeating East Atchison last Friday, the team won their 280th 8-man football game and that's more wins than any other 8-man team in the state.

"These kids, they're hungry," Adwell said.

Some of the upperclassmen know their team's bond and work ethic are what has helped them reach this milestone.

"Our working in practice and the weight room. I mean we work our butts off every week so it's just the work," senior Aydan Gladstone said.

"We all formed this bond where you know if one of us gets down we're gonna pick him up no matter what. And I think that's just how our season's going. We've had tough times, got back up and that's ultimately what led to our success," senior Jackson Runde said.

Coach Adwell says he knows what his team is capable of, leading them this far in the season.

"They hit the nail on the head whenever they say they've worked their tails off because they have and they do every year, every group does. And we're fortunate they're good athletes with that work ethic you know you can have good things happen," Adwell said.

Now the Tigers have one thing left to do: make it to state. But, Coach Adwell hopes these players keep a mindset they've always had as they work towards this goal.

"Every week we tell our guys to respect everyone and fear no one. They've went into that mindset each and every week, one week at a time and just putting everything you've got into that week. Because you never know when it's your last hurrah. And they've done a good job of being able to stay with that mindset and I think when they do that, good things to come for them," Adwell said.

Worth County will travel to take on North Shelby for Friday's semi-final game. Kick-off is at 2:00pm. The winner advances to the state title game.