(KING CITY, Mo) The Undefeated Worth County Tigers traveled to King City to take on the 1-loss WildKats.

Wildkats were up 22-6 early in this one, but the Tigers able to come back and keep their undefeated season alive with a 44-34 win.

Next week Worth County (5-0) will host Orrick (4-0) and King City (3-2) will host Rock Port (4-1).