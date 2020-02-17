Worth County girls holds off Milan in GRC showcase title game

KING CITY, Mo. - In the GRC showcase Saturday afternoon for the girls first place matchup between Worth County and Milan, the Worth County Tigers got the win 68-54 becoming GRC champs.
