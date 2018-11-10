Clear

Worth County knocks off Stanberry, wins district championship

For the third time in four seasons, the Worth County Tigers are district champions.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:03 PM

Worth County defeated the Stanberry Bulldogs, 32-20. 

Worth County will host Pattonsburg next Saturday afternoon. 

A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
