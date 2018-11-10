Worth County knocks off Stanberry, wins district championship

(STANBERRY, Mo.)— For the third time in four seasons, the Worth County Tigers are district champions.
Worth County defeated the Stanberry Bulldogs, 32-20.
Worth County will host Pattonsburg next Saturday afternoon.
