(SHELBYVILLE, Mo.) The Worth County Tigers defeated North Shelby, 36-34, Friday afternoon to advance to the 8-man state football championship game.

The Tigers led 30-14 at the half and held off a Raiders' late comeback to advance to their 11th title game appearance.

Worth County will take on Drexel next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers will try to win their 8th state title.