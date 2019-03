ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Bishop Leblond baseball played host to West Platte Tuesday afternoon over at Phil Welch stadium getting the shutout win 10-0.

The Golden Eagles put up early runs in the first and second innings. Strong pitching by Frankie Gall provided Leblond the cushion they needed to get the win.

This win starts a two-game win streak for Leblond, and the Golden Eagles next game will be at Chillicothe Thursday.