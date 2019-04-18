Youth highlights Northwest spring game

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) — Spring practice for Northwest football featured a lot of youth. Whether it was because of upperclassman injuries or just a youthful roster, plenty of young players got to see action in spring practice. That showed to be true Thursday night at the annual spring game.

"We have a lot of freshman on the field tonight (Thursday) and I think they did a pretty good job with their execution," Northwest head coach Rich Wright said following the game. "We won't know who we're going to be until we get back to fall camp when we get those key pieces back but all those reps have paid off for those young kids this spring."

The Bearcat football team will stay in Maryville for off-season workouts in preparation for fall camp in August.