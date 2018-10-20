Clear

High school football scores and highlights from week 9

High school football scores and highlights from week 9.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:51 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 12:15 AM

Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division

Winnetonka 39 (1-8) at Central 35 (2-7, 1-5 Red)

Staley 7 (7-2, 5-1 Red) at Liberty 31 (6-2, 5-1 Red)

Lee's Summit 43 (6-3, 5-1 Red) at Truman 18 (0-9, 0-6 Red)

Liberty North 41 (4-5, 4-2 Red) at Park Hill South 10 (2-7, 2-4 Red)

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe 38 (3-6, 3-4 MEC) at Benton 13 (2-7, 2-5 MEC)

Maryville 27 (8-1, 7-0 MEC) at Lafayette 7 (7-2, 5-2 MEC)

Cameron 37 (3-6, 1-6 MEC) at Bishop LeBlond 35 (0-9, 0-7 MEC)

St. Pius X 0 (5-4, 4-3 MEC) at Savannah 40 (6-3, 6-1 MEC)

KCI Conference

Plattsburg 38 (2-7, 1-6 KCI) at West Platte 28 (1-8, 0-7 KCI)

Mid-Buchanan 7 (5-4, 3-4 KCI) at Lawson 25 (8-1, 6-1 KCI)

Hamilton 26 (6-3, 4-3 KCI) at North Platte 24 (2-7, 2-5 KCI)

East Buchanan 0 (7-2, 5-2 KCI) at Lathrop 56 (9-0, 7-0 KCI)

Grand River Conference

Princeton 21 (5-4, 4-3 GRC) at South Harrison 26 (6-3, 5-2 GRC)

Gallatin 42 (7-2, 6-1 GRC) at Putnam County 0 (1-8, 0-7 GRC)

Maysville 22 (2-7, 2-5 GRC) at Trenton 57 (3-6, 3-4 GRC)

Polo 6 (0-9, 0-7 GRC) at Milan 36 (9-0, 7-0 GRC)

Grand River Conference 8-Man

Worth County 22 (7-2, 5-2 GRC) at Stanberry 30 (9-0, 7-0 GRC)

Braymer 6 (0-9, 0-7 GRC) at North Andrew 76 (5-4, 3-4 GRC)

Albany 20 (3-6, 2-6 GRC) at Pattonsburg 68 (8-1, 7-1 GRC)

St. Joseph Christian 8 (2-6, 2-6 GRC) at King City 60 (6-3, 5-3 GRC)

275 Conference

Platte Valley 0 (2-7, 2-7 275) at East Atchison 46 (7-2, 7-2 275)

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 54 (4-5, 4-5 275) at North-West Nodaway 6 (0-9, 0-9 275)

DeKalb 70 (4-5 3-5 275) at Stewartsville 22 (1-8, 1-7 275)

Rock Port 14 (5-4, 5-3 275) at Mound City 62 (9-0, 8-0 275)

Southwest Livingston 54 (8-1, 7-1 275) at Norborne 22 (5-4)

KANSAS

Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 27 (7-1) at Nemaha Central 25 (5-3)

Riverside 18 (2-6) at Pleasant Ridge 24 (5-3)

Atchison 56 (4-4) at Sumner 20 (4-4)

Axtell 74 (7-1) at Doniphan West 28 (2-5)

Jefferson County North 8 (2-6) at Troy 54 (5-3)


