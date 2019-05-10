Bob Cervera

Bob began his journalism, television, radio, and A/V engineering and production career in the Chicago area before he moved to St. Joseph in 1999 to work at KQTV. Title: Chief Engineer

Bob began his journalism, television, radio, and A/V engineering and production career in the Chicago area before he moved to St. Joseph in 1999 to work at KQTV. He started in the News department, and for an entire decade, was the station’s 6:00 & 10:00 News Anchor.

During his time here the entire television industry went through a dramatic revolution and became a completely digital, computer-oriented environment. Because of his technical background, KQTV offered Bob a chance to split his time between anchoring and becoming the station’s first ever IT Director. He happily jumped at the offer to remain in journalism and flex his engineering skills once again at the same time.

Today, Bob has moved up to quite an unusual role in television as KQTV’s Chief Engineer, managing everything technical at the station, and substituting at the anchor desk on newscasts! He also still gets first dibs on covering news stories that are air or space related. His favorite stories so far have had him flying on stunt planes (sometimes even controlling the planes) and downhill skiing.

In his spare time, Bob enjoys being active with snow skiing in the Winter, water skiing in the Summer, flying drones, riding motorcycles, the rare times he gets to skydive, cooking, and being a grill master. Then there are times he wants to just relax to some TV with his beautiful wife and kids.