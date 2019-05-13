Brooke Anderson

Brooke also worked for 10 months in Myrtle Beach where she helped cover Hurricane Florence in September 2018. She came back to work at KQ2 in spring 2019 to continue her career as an anchor and reporter. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska and is a huge Nebraska Husker fan! In her free time, she likes to attend local concerts, bake delicious pastries and read novels.

You can catch Brooke anchoring KQ2 News at 10 on the weekends, and out in the field reporting on weekdays. She joined the news team in 2017 after graduating from Missouri Western State University. While at University, she co-founded the Missouri Western broadcast show, 'Griffon News Network' that won 2nd place 'Best Newscast' at the David L. Adams Apple Awards in New York City in 2017.

Volunteers gathered donations Saturday for the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) that will go towards expectant mothers.

I-29 was re-open to drivers on Wednesday, and local businesses along the interstate said they've been waiting for this for almost two months.

City council members met Tuesday night in a public work session to discuss part of the budget plan for the fiscal year 2020.

The St. Joseph School District said the number of students enrolled in summer school for 2019 has increased since last year.

The St. Joseph School District's ROTC program announced they're helping students kick-start their careers a bit early.

The message was in honor of a St. Joseph man who was tragically killed in a road rage incident a year ago this week.

The current school year hasn't ended just yet, but city and school health officials have already asked parents to get their child vaccinated before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

After the death of a two-year-old child, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department wants to remind people to keep firearms in a safe place, out of reach by children.

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed a child was shot at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Newly appointed Governor Mike Parson spoke to the Missouri General Assembly for the first time since taking office.