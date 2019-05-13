Clear

Brooke Anderson

You can catch Brooke anchoring KQ2 News at 10 on the weekends, and out in the field reporting on weekdays.

Title: MMJ/Anchor

You can catch Brooke anchoring KQ2 News at 10 on the weekends, and out in the field reporting on weekdays. She joined the news team in 2017 after graduating from Missouri Western State University. While at University, she co-founded the Missouri Western broadcast show, 'Griffon News Network' that won 2nd place 'Best Newscast' at the David L. Adams Apple Awards in New York City in 2017.

Brooke also worked for 10 months in Myrtle Beach where she helped cover Hurricane Florence in September 2018. She came back to work at KQ2 in spring 2019 to continue her career as an anchor and reporter. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska and is a huge Nebraska Husker fan! In her free time, she likes to attend local concerts, bake delicious pastries and read novels.

Recent Posts by Brooke Anderson

PRC holds drive-through baby shower event

Volunteers gathered donations Saturday for the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) that will go towards expectant mothers.

Businesses along I-29 impacted by closure, excited for re-open

I-29 was re-open to drivers on Wednesday, and local businesses along the interstate said they've been waiting for this for almost two months.

Recent flooding causes cuts to city's 2020 budget plan

City council members met Tuesday night in a public work session to discuss part of the budget plan for the fiscal year 2020.

Summer school enrollment increases for St. Joseph School District

The St. Joseph School District said the number of students enrolled in summer school for 2019 has increased since last year.

CyberPatriots education and competition program coming to St. Joseph School District

The St. Joseph School District's ROTC program announced they're helping students kick-start their careers a bit early.

Billboards remind drivers of the dangers of road rage

The message was in honor of a St. Joseph man who was tragically killed in a road rage incident a year ago this week.

Health officials urge parents to vaccinate their kids ahead of 2019-2020 school year

The current school year hasn't ended just yet, but city and school health officials have already asked parents to get their child vaccinated before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Sheriff's Department Stresses Importance of Keeping Firearms Out of Children's Reach

After the death of a two-year-old child, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department wants to remind people to keep firearms in a safe place, out of reach by children.

Police Investigating after Child Shot in St. Joseph Apartment Building

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed a child was shot at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Gov. Parson Makes First Public Speech to Lawmakers Since taking Office

Newly appointed Governor Mike Parson spoke to the Missouri General Assembly for the first time since taking office.

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events