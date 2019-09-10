Jodie O'Brien

Jodie anchors our Live At Five show and co-anchors the 6 pm newscast weekdays on KQ2. Title: Anchor

Before joining our team she was the 5 pm producer and anchor, as well as 6 pm co-anchor at KTVO-ABC in Kirksville, Missouri from 2003-2007. Jodie is a 2003 graduate of The University of Missouri-Columbia, School of Journalism where she also received a BA in Religious Studies. A proud tiger, she was a member of the MIZZOU Cheer Squad!

Born in Rochester, New York, her extended family still lives there, but Missouri is home. Married with three children, Jodie has lived in the St. Joseph area for over 10 years. In that time she has shared her writing ability, fundraising experience and public relations/marketing skills to help a variety of local small businesses and area nonprofit organizations.