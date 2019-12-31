Clear

Chris Roush

Chris is a sports reporter and anchor at KQ2.

Title: Sports Reporter/Anchor

Chris returns to KQ2 after a stint at the University of Tennessee at Martin in the athletic department.

Chris worked at KQ2 as a Sports Reporter and Sports Director from Nov. 2015 until Jan. 2018. During his first time with KQ2, Chris won a Missouri Broadcaster’s 1st Place Award for Sports Reporting in 2017.

Chris’ second stint at KQ2 started in June 2018 and is currently back in the sports department.

When he’s not at work, he enjoys hanging out with friends and family. Enjoys watching any and all sports. Also, loves a good TV show.
If you see him out and about, feel free to say hi!

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ready to make a run for a Super Bowl championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remembers the ending to the 2018 season vividly— New England winning in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game.

Scotties women's basketball staff placed on leave, school investigating possible violations

Highland Scotties' women's head basketball coach BJ Smith and his staff have been placed on leave. The school has notified the NJCAA of possible violations.

New Missouri Western lacrosse coach brings passion, energy to startup program

Missouri Western named Rachel Benzing the first head coach of the women's lacrosse program Monday.

Family, friends, former players remember Hall of Fame coach Doug Minnis

Former Missouri Western baseball coach and Hall of Famer Doug Minnis passed away last month at the age of 90.

Chiefs will play Houston in Divisional Round next Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round next Sunday.

LeBlond falls to Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles fell to Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday in the 2nd annual Steve Vertin Classic.

Redman reaches 1,000 career points in Central's win Saturday

AJ Redman entered Saturday's game just 12 points shy of 1,000 career points and a 20-point effort in Central's win against Omaha Boys Town put him over the mark.

Mount Michael defeats Savannah in 2nd annual Steve Vertin Classic

Mount Michael defeats Savannah, 75-53, in the 2nd annual Steve Vertin Classic Saturday.

Auburn outlasts Panthers Saturday afternoon

Auburn, Neb. outlasted Mound City Saturday, 51-40.

Benton knocks off Falls City in 2nd Annual Steve Vertin Classic

In the first game of the Steve Vertin Classic Saturday, the Benton boys' basketball team defeated Falls City.

