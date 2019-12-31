Chris Roush

Chris is a sports reporter and anchor at KQ2. Title: Sports Reporter/Anchor https://www.facebook.com/ChrisRoushDigital/ @ChrisRoush_KQ2

Chris returns to KQ2 after a stint at the University of Tennessee at Martin in the athletic department.

Chris worked at KQ2 as a Sports Reporter and Sports Director from Nov. 2015 until Jan. 2018. During his first time with KQ2, Chris won a Missouri Broadcaster’s 1st Place Award for Sports Reporting in 2017.

Chris’ second stint at KQ2 started in June 2018 and is currently back in the sports department.

When he’s not at work, he enjoys hanging out with friends and family. Enjoys watching any and all sports. Also, loves a good TV show.

If you see him out and about, feel free to say hi!