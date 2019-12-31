Chris Roush

Chris is a sports reporter and anchor at KQ2.
Chris returns to KQ2 after a stint at the University of Tennessee at Martin in the athletic department.
Chris worked at KQ2 as a Sports Reporter and Sports Director from Nov. 2015 until Jan. 2018. During his first time with KQ2, Chris won a Missouri Broadcaster’s 1st Place Award for Sports Reporting in 2017.
Chris’ second stint at KQ2 started in June 2018 and is currently back in the sports department.
When he’s not at work, he enjoys hanging out with friends and family. Enjoys watching any and all sports. Also, loves a good TV show.
If you see him out and about, feel free to say hi!
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remembers the ending to the 2018 season vividly— New England winning in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game.
Highland Scotties' women's head basketball coach BJ Smith and his staff have been placed on leave. The school has notified the NJCAA of possible violations.
Missouri Western named Rachel Benzing the first head coach of the women's lacrosse program Monday.
Former Missouri Western baseball coach and Hall of Famer Doug Minnis passed away last month at the age of 90.
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round next Sunday.
The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles fell to Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday in the 2nd annual Steve Vertin Classic.
AJ Redman entered Saturday's game just 12 points shy of 1,000 career points and a 20-point effort in Central's win against Omaha Boys Town put him over the mark.
Mount Michael defeats Savannah, 75-53, in the 2nd annual Steve Vertin Classic Saturday.
Auburn, Neb. outlasted Mound City Saturday, 51-40.
In the first game of the Steve Vertin Classic Saturday, the Benton boys' basketball team defeated Falls City.