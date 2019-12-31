Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kilee Thomas

Kilee Thomas joined the KQ2 team in January 2020 as a multimedia journalist.

Title: Multimedia Journalist
kthomas@kq2.com

Kilee Thomas is a multi-media journalist from Salt Lake City, Utah.

She joined KQ2 in January 2020 after graduating from the University of Utah (Go Utes) with a B.S. in Communication, emphasizing in journalism.

When Kilee’s not in the newsroom or chasing down her next story, she’s planning her next vacation destination. She taught English in China for five months where she camped on the Great Wall of China, climbed the Avatar Mountains and recently got back from the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. If you see her around town, share with her your favorite local shops and restaurants in St. Joe!

Recent Posts by Kilee Thomas

St. Joseph ordered to stay at home

In more than 24 hours, a shelter-in-place ordinance will go into effect for St. Joseph.

How to cope with coronavirus stress

Mental health professionals say acknowledging the stress is the first step in coping with the pandemic.

Avenue City School helping parents adjust to school closure

Avenue City School administrators said they wanted to give parents some time to prepare for the school’s sudden closure.

Hy-Vee offers exclusive shopping hour to at-risk shoppers

Hy-Vee’s nationwide are altering store hours for vulnerable populations amid coronavirus concerns.

Local woman helping raise nursing home morale

She is asking for spare TVs, radios or any type of entertainment to help nursing home residents pass the time during the COVID-19 quarantine.

MWSU ends in-person classes for the semester

Both Western and Northwest Admistrators announce their universities will go to remote teaching for the rest of the spring semester.

COVID-19 concerns leading to shortage of donated blood

Coronavirus concerns are cancelling blood drives across the country.

Local gyms prepping amidst coronavirus concerns

While many gyms, such as Genesis Health Clubs, are temporarily closing their facilities, some gyms are staying open and fully operational.

Coronavirus impacting local economy

Local businesses are struggling to maintain their normal operations with the new government guidelines and experts say...

Organizations prepare to feed families if coronavirus leads to closures

Charitable organizations are working to help families plan for the “what ifs” during a rapidly changing global health crisis.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories