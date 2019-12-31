Graduated from the University of Central Missouri in December of 2019. Has a Bachelor of Science degree in Digital Media Productions focusing in Live Studio/Remote Media with a Minor in Sports Communications. I was previously the sideline reporter for the Central Missouri Football team and was an intern for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Media Network (MIAA Network). I also majored in BFA Musical Theatre. I enjoy watching sports, singing, and spending time with family on my Grandma’s farm.

Danielle Sachse joined the team in February of 2020 as a multimedia journalist.

Recent Posts by Danielle Sachse

Overnight storms came through the St. Joseph area early Thursday morning after 1 A.M., causing a tree to fall into a mobile home and destroy it.

Training camp attracts thousands of chiefs fans from all over the world. Not having the camp this summer will have some stores and restaurants losing major business--and many fans disappointed.

SJSD has released a plan for summer workouts for high school athletes. The plan includes two, fully detailed phases for coaches, athletes, trainers, and athletic directors to follow.

The Rolling Hills Library opened Tuesday, May 26. This is the first time the library has allowed visitors inside the building for two months.

People are traveling 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Hundreds of cars lined up and even wrapped around the East Hills mall Wednesday evening, waiting to receive fresh produce.

Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph provided food and hygiene in a drive-by distribution to those in the community.

Gyms across the city were able to open up a couple of weeks ago while ad-hearing to the CDC guidelines. Some may think it's odd to practice these rules while working out, but trainers are finding new ways to workout at the gym.

As stay-at-home orders begin to lift, local hospitals are beginning to expand their operations. This calls for an increase in blood supply.

Texas Roadhouse re-opened its dining room on Monday. The dining experience is different than what you remember.