When Julianna is not forecasting the weather she enjoys shopping, playing the piano, vacationing, and spending time with friends and family.

During her time at KU she was a forecaster for KU’s news station, KUJH, as well as a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

She recently graduated in May of 2020 from the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk!) with a B.S. in atmospheric science, a focus in news and media broadcast, and a minor in journalism.

Recent Posts by Julianna Cullen

Rain and t-storm chances push back into the area today as temperatures remain on the cool rise. Showers and t-storms will start later on this afternoon and continue through the overnight hours.

Comfortable conditions across the area today as temperatures stayed around average in the mid 80s. Mild temperatures will continue tomorrow as a chance for rain returns. Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive late tomorrow morning and continues off and on through the evening.

Sunshine returns today with a few clouds here and there. Today temperatures will be around average in the mid 80s.

It was a rainy start to the day but things eventually started to dry out this afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and t-storms are moving through the area this morning but should start to exit by later this afternoon. Due to a cold front, temperatures today should be below average in the lower 80s.

Hot and humid conditions will continue today as temperatures warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today we will have a mixture of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon pop up shower.

Conditions will begin to dry out today as our rain chances exit the area. We could see a few pop up showers through the end of the week but most will stay dry. Today we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures will begin to warm up around average in the upper 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue this morning but things will start to dry out by this afternoon. Today temperatures will be around average in the mid 80s. A few more rain chances will continue Wednesday as temperatures begin to warm back into the upper 80s to low 90s.

After a hot and humid weekend, temperatures should start to cool down slightly today. Rain and thunderstorms have moved into the area this morning and will be with us for a good portion of today. Highs will remain below average in the lower 80s.

Hot and humid conditions move back into the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today the heat index will likely feel around 100-105.