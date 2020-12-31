Clear
Michell Riberal

Mitchell Riberal is a multi-media journalist from Lowell, Oregon.

Title: Multimedia Journalist

He started at KQ2 in January 2021, and this is Mitchell's first time in The Show-Me State.

Before coming to St. Joseph, he attended the University of Oregon where he reported and anchored for DuckTV Sports, the school's on-campus television production, reporting on all things Oregon Ducks.

Mitchell is an avid sports fan, where he spends his free time golfing, playing basketball, and he enjoys anything outdoors.

He is always looking for fun and creative stories, so if you have any story ideas, please feel free to email him at mriberal@kq2.com

