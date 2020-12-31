Recent Posts by Jade Steffens

We've had a rainy Memorial Day so far with rain showers lasting for a good part of the day. We may see a few scattered showers tonight as well, but they will be light and scattered. Temperatures will remain on the cool side this evening with lows in the mid 50s. A few light showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, however most of both days will be dry. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. This weekend looks very summer like with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Cooler temperatures are staying with us with highs in the 60s continuing through Monday. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday night, as well as rain showers in the forecast throughout the day on Monday. Tuesday shows another chance for rain, but the remainder of the week should stay relatively dry. Temperatures will stay below average into the beginning of next week, slowly warming back up into the 80s by the end of the week.

A cold front moved through the area a few days ago, giving us rather cool temperatures for this time of year. We will see highs staying in the 60s for the rest of the holiday weekend. Rain chances increase as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening, lasting through Monday until Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay below average into the beginning of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s for the next few days.

We had a few scattered showers pass through the area today with high temperatures in the 70s. We will most likely stay dry for the rest of the evening, with lows in the mid 60s. Our next chance of rain will move into the area Sunday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will stay minimal on Monday, but will start to increase again on Tuesday and continue throughout the week. Temperatures will remain in the 80s to start next week.

Today we had another comfortable and mild day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will start to increase across the area tonight into Friday morning. Rain chances will also start to increase tomorrow morning with the chance for scattered showers mainly through the morning and afternoon hours. The rain will be light on Friday with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch. Rain chances will continue this weekend as temperatures warm to around average in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through the weekend however no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times with most areas seeing around 2-3 inches of rain by Monday. Rain chances will continue into next week as temperatures remain around average.

After the thunderstorms moved out the area early Sunday morning, we were left with a little bit of cooler, overcast Sunday. Tonight looks to be decently mild with lows in the 40s and calm winds. Tomorrow we will be warming back into the 60s for our high with clouds building throughout the day. There is a slight chance for rain on Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. More rain chances return towards the end of this week.

Today we had a another sunny, summer-like day with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side into the end of the weekend with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. Clouds will start to move in overnight and build into Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of the work week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s. After Tuesday, we will start to dry up and the sun will stick around for the remainder of the week.

A rather mild night ahead of us with lows in the mid 40s and clear skies with calm winds. Friday will be another warm and sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Warmer temperatures will stay the area for this weekend with continuing highs in the 80s. Rain chances will start to return Sunday afternoon lasting until Tuesday. As we head into the workweek for next week, temperatures will cool down a bit with highs back in the 60s and 70s.

Scattered showers move into the area this afternoon lasting until the early morning hours of Saturday. The low this evening will be in the mid 40's and the clouds will be leaving the area late Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks pleasant and spring like with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures continue to warm into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and storm chances look to return on Tuesday with lingering showers possible into Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable to end next week.

We ended the weekend with pleasant weather today with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow looks to be sunny as well with highs reaching the mid 50s. Another cold front is headed our way Monday evening and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. After the cold front moves in on Tuesday, the high temperatures for the area will stay in the 50s and reach the 60s by the end of the week.