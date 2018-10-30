Clear

Maur Hill Football wins Anderson Ford Team of the Week

Maur Hill Football wins this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week following the Raven's first playoff win in 25 years. The Ravens host Rossville Friday night at home.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 10:11 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 10:11 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ATCHISON, Ks. — Maur Hill Football wins this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week following the Raven's first playoff win in 25 years. The Ravens host Rossville Friday night at home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
A cold front has moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday which brought some drizzle and cloudy skies. Highs were cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events