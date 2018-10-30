Maur Hill Football wins Anderson Ford Team of the Week

ATCHISON, Ks. — Maur Hill Football wins this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week following the Raven's first playoff win in 25 years. The Ravens host Rossville Friday night at home.
