Bus Crash Kills 3

Posted: Thu Oct 04 16:49:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 16:49:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

accident.. in sourthern missouri -- three people are dead after a collision between a pick-up truck and a school bus. the crash happened last night near neosho missouri. according to the highway patrol -- the truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the bus. the bus landed on top of the truck.. and then burst into flames. three boys from arkansas -- a 19-year-old and two 21-year-olds -- were killed. all three of them were traveling in the truck. those who were on the bus only received minor injuries.
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
