Clear

EPA Recognition

EPA Recognition

Posted: Thu Oct 04 16:52:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 09:16:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for EPA Recognition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

16-states. a st. joseph teacher is receiving national recognition by the epa kq2's dane hawkins met with the woman who turned a riverfront revitalization project into a learning opportunity. <<[track] 3rd grade teacher morgan skaith is getting national attention..we won and it was really the kids work that won[track] it all started with a feild trip, ms. skaith took her 3rd grade carden park students down josephthey were like why nothing here[track] ms. skaith turned that project..[morgan skaith] so when we got there and the [track] she took city planner and the planner who were revitalisation told her class to draw up some ideas for the city to consider collaberating with to stay in the to g out into the have a true impact play grounds, parks, monuments.. all while applying zoning, preservation and sciencethe more we can do things in meaningful and authentic ways the more they realize oh my gosh i am a áánatsá[track] 10 teachers in the country to be recognized by the u.s. environmental protection agency (epa) but skaith says it was her students that brought the lesson to life [morgan skaith] i designed the lesson but they're the one who ran with it [track] by encouraging the students to solve a community problem using project based learning, swaith thinks it will ecourage her students to be more confident about their futures[morgan skaith] you're instilling in the kids that feeling that 'i'm already a scientists i'm math so hopefully they will be encourage stem in the future.>> as dane said only 10 teacher in the state were recognized and given the president's environmental youth award (peya). winners were given 2500 dollar professional development grant and a 2500 grant goes to the st. joseph school district
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events