Earl May is talking with us about Pumpkin Fest

Caig Hayes joins us to talk about their Pumpkin Fest event coming up.

Posted: Thu Oct 04 17:04:18 PDT 2018
>> it's very colorful. no doubt about it. what are you doing? >>> it's saturday the 6th from 10:00-4:00. we do face and pumpkin painting and bouncy house for the kids. we do probably from 11:00-2:00, chips and drinks. >> we have a chance of rain this weekend. almost everything inside. >> then there are the kids. >>> i understand it's here for pumpkins. we do like drier seasons. that's really wet on them. that is really good on a dry season. there's a lot of games going on. >> it's been an annual event. >> the kids come out every time. have a great time. >> you watch the ball and that reminder. >> it's good to buy and plan them soon or you can go as late as you want. they come up in the spring. those have to be planned. . they are so durable. they are probably fine. >> so a
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
