Clear

Hyvee makes some delicious candy apples in time for the season.

Jeremy Glenn from Hyvee joins us to show us some interesting ways to make a treat for this Halloween.

Posted: Thu Oct 04 17:13:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 17:13:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Simerly

Speech to Text for Hyvee makes some delicious candy apples in time for the season.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> we'll be right back. . >> is there any specific apple that's better? >>> you you don't want to get these out of your fringe and make a carmel andment. that are right through there. >> you will take your stick there. >> you will dip all the way in. >>> >> you are out there. >> . >> you want to take that carmel apple. . >> there did you go? >> we make them similar to this. it has orioles. . >> we take that. we will take the bottom of that. we said okay. >> >> we feel that. just keep going. >> you can be getting this. . >> we are not doing just the chocolate. >> yes. you have that off. okay. >> we do this. you take that. >> that gram cracker here. >> might see where you are going with this. . >> we go with our mini marsh mellows.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Monday will likely not see an all day rain. Showers and thunderstorms are mostly likely before noon. Much of the afternoon will be dry with more rain moving in Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events