Speech to Text for Northwest and Pitt State renew rivalry

<<after a couple of down years for the gorillas...rich wright: "they got back to what pitt state does."they are sitting atop the miaa with a number 8 ranking in the nation. rich wright: "pitt's a very solid football team, they're undefeated for a reason. you know they do everything well." both teams have combined for at least a share of all but two miaa titles since 1989, 15 divison two national championship appearances and 8 national championships.tim beck: "when you look at the success from both programs and the fact that the past fifteen years, not many teams have beaten northwest other than pittsburg state. i mean, it makes for a huge rival." last year, pitt state ended northwest's 38 game win streak with a win down in the jungle. beck: "it was a really hard fought game and everybody did everything they could to find ways to win the game. so i mean im sure they are going to be extremely inspired to come in here and play again." coach wright has a different approach.wright: "it's a big game because it's week six, we control our destiney and this is our next opponent."citing it's a new year.wright: "we try not to dwell on what happened 365 days ago, because we are not the same team we were 365 days ago. we all want to go down to pittsburg kansas and play our best. and if we do that, we can walk off the field, regardless of the outcome and feel good about what we