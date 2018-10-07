Speech to Text for Local veterans react to Kander's decision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

become somewhat of a hot topic as of late, with the sudden withdrawal of jason kander from the kansas city mayorial race. tonight -- kq2's ron johnson shows us how local veterans are reacting to kander's decision. <<justin snodgrass knew he wanted to serve his country after 9/11[justin snodgrass] it was something i come hell or high water pardon me for saying it, it was gonna happen, i was gonna join the marine corps, i was four tours advocate for going through traumatic made my personal mission everything i can girls that are dealing with the same stuff that i deal with.with pts, he says admitting it to himself was difficult at first, but support in his recovery.told my family, i they were more than supportive.this week, jason kander, the former secretary of state and frontrunner for the next mayor of kansas city announced he too has pts. a combat veteran himself, kander posted on social media that it was time to get help. [snodgrass] that's a great thing, on the veterans spectrum, now i take myself out of that, and i look at it from the civilian side and i'm going, 'i've seen vets fly off the handle for no apparent reason."veterans stress the importance of understanding the other person pts, because the issue is so broad. [briana brownhill] it can can affect veterans, or people who don't serve in the they say, just person suffering even save a life. there's a big veteran your six' and that's what it's it is, is you know like you can't go anymore, i've got your six, i'll keep ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> if you or someone you know is struggling with p-t-s-d symptoms, you can call the national suicide prevention line. that number is 1-800