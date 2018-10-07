Speech to Text for Widespread rain chances for this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to life. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<friday does not appear to be a washout but we could see a few showers. the best chance for rain will be late in the day and overnight. highs on friday will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. a very active weather pattern sets up this weekend and into next week as each day has a good chance at picking up rainfall. depending on where the heaviest rain sets up, some impressive rainfall totals could come from this. will need to monitor the forecast for potential flooding issues by next week. temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the 60s and 70s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) prices at the