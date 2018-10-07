Speech to Text for A soggy weekend ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year. (sot) kq2's meteorologist colton cichoracki is <<scattered showers have been area friday afternoon with more widespread rain moving in overnight. a cold front will lead to widespread rain and thunderstorms later tonight, after 10 p.m. some rain times and a few produce some gusty in the 50s. this close to a washout. and off showers. it will not be an all day rain but several periods of showers are expected. highs will only be in the upper 50s. by sunday, more rain is in the forecast and will be similar to saturday. highs warmer in the upper 60s. active weather continues into next week with rain likely both monday and tuesday. it is not until late on wednesday and into thursday that we dry out before more rain returns to the forecast on friday. highs will be in the 60s.>> now to sports...