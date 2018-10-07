Speech to Text for Crash on I-29

traffic is returning to normal on interstate 29 after a string of crashes. around 4-30 this afternoon -- authorities responded to a crash at the i-29 and u-s 169 interchange in south st. joseph. multiple other crashes followed as traffic slowed down. there were at least 4 fender-benders in the area. authorities shut down one lane of traffic for about half an hour. only one injury was reported as authorities reported that one man suffered minor head injuries. traffic is still slow on southbound i-29 at this time.